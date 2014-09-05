HONG KONG, Sept 5 Hong Kong Airlines, the regional carrier partly owned by Chinese airline-to-logistics conglomerate HNA Group, filed on Friday for the city's first-ever dual currency initial public offering, looking to tap a massive pool of yuan deposits in local banks.

The airline, which operates 23 aircraft and flies to almost 30 cities around Asia, hired JPMorgan as sole sponsor of the IPO, according to the draft prospectus, which contained no details on the deal size or number of shares on offer.

The company could raise about $600 million to buy new aircraft, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plans.

The IPO would be a landmark deal for Hong Kong, which is keen to bolster its position as a global hub for trading in the Chinese currency and established a framework for shares to also trade in yuan in 2011.

Yuan deposits in the city, held mainly by Hong Kong residents, totalled about 937 billion yuan ($153 billion) at the end of July.

So far, only two companies have taken advantage of the framework with toll-road operator Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd. selling some secondary shares in yuan and Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust selling IPO shares in just yuan.

