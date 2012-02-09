BRIEF-Shin Kong Financial Holding to issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds of up to T$5 bln
* Says it will issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to T$5 billion
HONG KONG Feb 9 Hong Kong's central bank on Thursday eased rules for banks to hold more yuan-denominated assets against prescribed ratios if the non-yuan funds held by the lenders remains above a certain level.
The move by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority marks a slight change from a ruling in October 2010, under which the yuan liquidity ratio at banks, defined as the ratio of yuan liquefiable assets to yuan liabilities, could not exceed the ratio for their non-yuan holdings.
Frances Cheung, a senior strategist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong said the change was expected to encourage banks to hold more yuan-linked assets such as bonds and short-term loans.
"Given that the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong has become more mature after years of development, the HKMA has come to the view that there is scope for revising the existing conditions," it said in a statement.
For the full statement, go to: r.reuters.com/huj56s.
Analysts said the rules would also boost the circulation of offshore yuan funds in the former British colony after outstanding yuan deposits fell by the biggest margin in December to below 590 billion yuan ($94 billion), causing a shortage.
The HKMA said the modified rules were effective immediately. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange said its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG was unlikely to be approved by the European Commission, leaving the stock market operators' third attempt at combining on the brink of failure.
BEIJING, Feb 27 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.4 percent to 228 trillion yuan ($33.17 trillion) as of end-January compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Monday.