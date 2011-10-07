LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - The Hong Kong dollar bond market is
enjoying something of a resurgence as the city's issuers return
home to meet their funding requirements. Bankers, however,
expect the reversal to be only temporary, and are betting the
Singapore market will regain its appeal as an alternative
funding source once global volatility subsides.
The move comes at the expense of the Singapore dollar
market, which had attracted a number of Hong Kong borrowers in
August and September thanks to solid investor interest and
record-low benchmark rates.
"The Hong Kong names came to Singapore because there was a
window and demand was strong, because there was a
diversification value," said one foreign banker. "But the
diversification story has run its course."
Rising rates have taken their toll, eroding the funding cost
advantage enjoyed by borrowers.
Singapore's swap offer rate has crept higher. A huge outflow
of foreign funds in late September into safe havens sent Asian
currencies tumbling against the US dollar. The Singapore dollar
weakened from S$1.20 to S$1.30 in a matter of days, and the
turmoil brought rates back into positive territory.
Late last week, the three-month swap offered rate was
hovering around 0.17% while the six-month was at 0.12%, a
turnaround from August when rates went negative for the first
time. Traders say demand for US dollar forwards and rising risk
aversion are supporting higher short-term rates although
six-months are still better offered due to the market's need to
fund US dollars.
The five-year SOR is now 1.19%, up from 0.90% mid-August,
although still nowhere near the 1.6% hit in early July.
By contrast, Hibor, the Hong Kong dollar floating rate
benchmark, has remained steady in recent weeks, even as US Libor
rises on a scramble for US dollar funding. Three-month Libor
dipped below its Hibor equivalent from June to August, but is
now about 10bp higher.
Cathay Pacific Airways returned to the Hong Kong market in
the first week of October - a notable move since the airline has
around S$314m (US$242m) of paper maturing in Singapore in
November. Bankers said the move reflected more favourable
funding levels compared to other currencies The HK$658m (US$85m)
seven-year MTN, priced at 3.9% via HSBC, translated to around
Hibor plus 233bp or Libor plus 249bp.
Cheung Kong, which raised a total of S$1bn from two deals in
July and September, tied up HK$707m of funds in two deals in
late September.
France Telecom also tapped the Hong Kong market for HK$700m
in the first week of October.
Hong Kong Mortgage Corp raised HK$715m in two- and
seven-year tranches in late September. An investor roadshow was
held in Singapore on September 28, although a deal in the
currency has not yet been announced.
PICK-UP COMING?
"Hong Kong bond markets are reverse enquiry-driven," said a
Singapore-based banker.
"There is no secondary or bookbuild market. But the
Singapore dollar market is still viable as you can get good
sizes here, unlike the Hong Kong market. I believe the Hong Kong
names will come back here for funding when markets stabilise."
Issuers though will have to deal with increased investor
expectations if they want to get their issues away successfully.
"Deals in Singapore are being repriced. Investors are
demanding more in premiums because of the risk aversion, and
issuers must be prepared to pay 30bp-40bp more now," said one
DCM origination banker.
StarHub has yet to press the button on a local fundraising
despite monitoring the market for the last two weeks. Initially
heard as a five-year deal, the borrower was thought to have
extended the maturity to seven years to improve the yield on
offer.
At a rumoured whisper of 3.2%, the pricing would have
equated to about 163bp over SOR - a very attractive pickup.
Insurance investors were thought to have shown keen interest but
no deal has yet materialized, sparking speculation that StarHub
may not be keen to pay up.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey, Nethelie Wong; editing by Ciara
Linnane, Julian Baker)