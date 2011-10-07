LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - The Hong Kong dollar bond market is enjoying something of a resurgence as the city's issuers return home to meet their funding requirements. Bankers, however, expect the reversal to be only temporary, and are betting the Singapore market will regain its appeal as an alternative funding source once global volatility subsides.

The move comes at the expense of the Singapore dollar market, which had attracted a number of Hong Kong borrowers in August and September thanks to solid investor interest and record-low benchmark rates.

"The Hong Kong names came to Singapore because there was a window and demand was strong, because there was a diversification value," said one foreign banker. "But the diversification story has run its course."

Rising rates have taken their toll, eroding the funding cost advantage enjoyed by borrowers.

Singapore's swap offer rate has crept higher. A huge outflow of foreign funds in late September into safe havens sent Asian currencies tumbling against the US dollar. The Singapore dollar weakened from S$1.20 to S$1.30 in a matter of days, and the turmoil brought rates back into positive territory.

Late last week, the three-month swap offered rate was hovering around 0.17% while the six-month was at 0.12%, a turnaround from August when rates went negative for the first time. Traders say demand for US dollar forwards and rising risk aversion are supporting higher short-term rates although six-months are still better offered due to the market's need to fund US dollars.

The five-year SOR is now 1.19%, up from 0.90% mid-August, although still nowhere near the 1.6% hit in early July.

By contrast, Hibor, the Hong Kong dollar floating rate benchmark, has remained steady in recent weeks, even as US Libor rises on a scramble for US dollar funding. Three-month Libor dipped below its Hibor equivalent from June to August, but is now about 10bp higher.

Cathay Pacific Airways returned to the Hong Kong market in the first week of October - a notable move since the airline has around S$314m (US$242m) of paper maturing in Singapore in November. Bankers said the move reflected more favourable funding levels compared to other currencies The HK$658m (US$85m) seven-year MTN, priced at 3.9% via HSBC, translated to around Hibor plus 233bp or Libor plus 249bp.

Cheung Kong, which raised a total of S$1bn from two deals in July and September, tied up HK$707m of funds in two deals in late September.

France Telecom also tapped the Hong Kong market for HK$700m in the first week of October.

Hong Kong Mortgage Corp raised HK$715m in two- and seven-year tranches in late September. An investor roadshow was held in Singapore on September 28, although a deal in the currency has not yet been announced.

PICK-UP COMING?

"Hong Kong bond markets are reverse enquiry-driven," said a Singapore-based banker.

"There is no secondary or bookbuild market. But the Singapore dollar market is still viable as you can get good sizes here, unlike the Hong Kong market. I believe the Hong Kong names will come back here for funding when markets stabilise."

Issuers though will have to deal with increased investor expectations if they want to get their issues away successfully.

"Deals in Singapore are being repriced. Investors are demanding more in premiums because of the risk aversion, and issuers must be prepared to pay 30bp-40bp more now," said one DCM origination banker.

StarHub has yet to press the button on a local fundraising despite monitoring the market for the last two weeks. Initially heard as a five-year deal, the borrower was thought to have extended the maturity to seven years to improve the yield on offer.

At a rumoured whisper of 3.2%, the pricing would have equated to about 163bp over SOR - a very attractive pickup. Insurance investors were thought to have shown keen interest but no deal has yet materialized, sparking speculation that StarHub may not be keen to pay up. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey, Nethelie Wong; editing by Ciara Linnane, Julian Baker)