HONG KONG Oct 3 Expectations that the Chinese currency will strengthen in the medium-term could put pressure on Hong Kong banks' ability to increase loans as more depositors choose to keep money in yuan, KPMG said on Monday.

Such a development would likely push up interest rates in the city as demand for loans grows more quickly than do new Hong Kong dollar deposits, KPMG's head for financial services in the territory Martin Wardle said.

Yuan deposits in Hong Kong rose to more than 600 billion yuan at the end of August, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

"The RMB business in Hong Kong has just exploded," Wardle said, referring to the yuan by its other name, the renminbi. "Clearly, the Chinese government is pushing Hong Kong to be the offshore centre."

Until recently, there's been a common expectation that the offshore yuan will move in only one direction, steadily strengthening against the U.S. dollar.

But since the start of September, the offshore yuan traded in Hong Kong has fallen about 1.8 percent against the U.S. dollar as many investors fled Asian assets in favour of the safe haven greenback.

Still, many people believe the yuan will strengthen in the medium term, Wardle said.

Needing to attract new Hong Kong dollar deposits, "banks are already beginning to offer extremely attractive rates for them," he said. "There is strong demand for the Hong Kong dollar, and that is good news for consumers."

Gross loan portfolios in Hong Kong expanded by 29 percent last year, compared with 7.5 percent deposit growth for Hong Kong dollars, KPMG said in its report. This caused the banking system's loan-to-deposit ratio to rise to 62 percent from 52 percent, the accounting firm added.

Banks including HSBC and Bank of China (Hong Kong) have already begun raising mortgage rates in response to the tightening liquidity.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the greenback and they share a common monetary policy, but the city's de facto central bank has warned that interest rates may rise faster than in the United States if demand for credit grows.

(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Richard Borsuk)