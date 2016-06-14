HONG KONG, June 14 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing plans to build a physical metals trading
platform in Shenzhen's Qianhai district, the Hong Kong bourse's
chief executive, Charles Li, told a seminar on Tuesday.
Li's remark came days after the exchange said it planned to
develop an industrial user base to back its metals trading hub
slated for southern China, pushing to build its commodity
business in the world's No.2 economy.
Qianhai, a pilot economic zone near Hong Kong, is set to
host the platform for trading metals before stretching into
other commodities, pending regulatory approval, HKEx spokesman
Scott Sapp had told Reuters last week.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by James Pomfret; Editing
by Michael Perry)