HONG KONG, June 14 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing plans to build a physical metals trading platform in Shenzhen's Qianhai district, the Hong Kong bourse's chief executive, Charles Li, told a seminar on Tuesday.

Li's remark came days after the exchange said it planned to develop an industrial user base to back its metals trading hub slated for southern China, pushing to build its commodity business in the world's No.2 economy.

Qianhai, a pilot economic zone near Hong Kong, is set to host the platform for trading metals before stretching into other commodities, pending regulatory approval, HKEx spokesman Scott Sapp had told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by James Pomfret; Editing by Michael Perry)