* HKEx plans metals trading platform for Qianhai in southern
China
* Platform will include IT system, warehousing network -HKEx
chief
* Plans still need regulatory approval
By Michelle Chen and Melanie Burton
HONG KONG, June 14 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing is pushing ahead with plans to start a metals
trading platform in southern China, looking to build its
commodity business in the world's No.2 economy.
Qianhai, a new free trade zone near Hong Kong, is set to
host the platform for trading metals before stretching into
other commodities, pending regulatory approval.
HKEx bought the London Metal Exchange for $2.2 billion at
the peak of the commodities boom back in 2012, and a mainland
presence would come after a years-long struggle by the London
bourse to break into China.
"We are going to build in Qianhai a platform - it could
become an exchange - and there we are going to trade physical
commodities, starting with metals," HKEx chief executive Charles
Li said at an industry conference in Hong Kong.
The construction of the Qianhai platform would include
setting up an IT system, which Li hopes to complete by the end
of the first quarter of 2017, as well as starting a network of
warehouses.
"Warehousing is not an easy thing to do. It took the LME 150
years to build 700 warehouses globally ... Are we going to build
(in China) in five years? That's too long ... Is it possible in
one year? We think it's possible and we'll give it a try," Li
said.
The bourse does not yet have permission from the Chinese
government to start a warehousing network in the country. Under
such a system, it would license warehouses operated by logistics
providers.
Bankers and brokers said the move could help expand the
LME's franchise, but some were concerned that monitoring of
commodities underlying receipts would not be rigorous enough if
warehouses used were not actually licensed by the LME.
"It's effectively providing receipts for metal that is not
in LME warehouses. So it's not clear to us if we would have
recourse to that metal. If that can be shown, then we may be
interested but it has not been shown yet," said the head of
commodities at a Western bank who declined to be named due to
company policy.
Li also said the exchange wanted to build base metal pricing
benchmarks in China with the aim of developing futures markets
in the world's top consumer of commodities.
"We want to be the primary collector, certifier of pricing
benchmarks, we either futurise ... in China if we are permitted,
or we license it to our domestic partners," Charles Li said,
adding the third option would be to list the contracts on its
own exchange.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Melanie Burton; Additional
reporting by Sharon Shi; Editing by Joseph Radford)