(Accompanies Special Report: "How China spies on Hong Kong's
democrats" )
By Greg Torode
HONG KONG Dec 15 Despite a national law
protecting Hong Kong's autonomy and extensive Western-style
freedoms, legal grey areas give China considerable room for
manoeuvre in the city.
Simon Young, a professor at the University of Hong Kong law
school, said that any mainland-orchestrated surveillance would
be seen locally as a significant breach of the spirit of
non-interference in Hong Kong affairs. But it would be hard to
prove that this amounted to a violation of the territory's "one
country, two systems" model.
Young said there are loopholes in the Basic Law under which
Hong Kong is governed and scenarios in which Chinese officials
could cite a need to protect national security. "It is going to
be tough to win a one country, two systems argument," he said.
"It would be more effective to consider the issue from the
perspective of individual rights."
The Basic Law, frequently described as Hong Kong's
mini-constitution, formally grants Hong Kong a "high degree of
autonomy" and significantly limits the role of mainland
operations in the city. But it does leave Beijing responsible
for foreign affairs and defence.
The document notes the "inviolable" freedoms of Hong Kong
residents, outlining freedoms of assembly, religion, movement
and speech. Hong Kong also has its own laws, court system and a
law enforcement regime entirely separate from the mainland.
In the 17 years since Hong Kong returned to Chinese
sovereignty, local security officials have at times stressed
that mainland law enforcers were strictly prohibited from taking
action on their own in Hong Kong.
In answering a legislator's question earlier this month
about whether there was any unauthorized monitoring of local
protesters by mainland security officers in Hong Kong, Secretary
for Security Lai Tung-kwok said Hong Kong residents' privacy and
communications were protected by law.
"At present, no lawful channels are in place for law
enforcement officers from other jurisdictions to conduct
surveillance in Hong Kong," Lai told the Legislative Council.
The possibility of private citizens, such as retired police
officers, running operations in Hong Kong alongside the mainland
security apparatus further muddies the legal picture. Hong
Kong's Bill of Rights and its laws governing covert surveillance
bind only the actions of the local government and its officials.
They don't apply to private citizens or mainland officials.
Pro-Beijing media in the city have frequently criticised
local pro-democracy politicians for links to foreign groups,
including U.S. diplomats and the Catholic Church, which is well
established in Hong Kong.
Both Western and Asian diplomats say they maintain a broad
range of political and cultural ties in Hong Kong - routine
contacts they say reflect their rights under the UN's Vienna
Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
(Editing by Peter Hirschberg and Michael Williams)