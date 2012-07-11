HONG KONG, July 11 Hong Kong's financial
watchdogs said on Wednesday that they planned to offer more
flexibility in their proposed new rules for over-the-counter
derivative trading.
Regulators around the world are bringing in new rules to
force derivatives that are traded over-the-counter to be
centrally cleared and for data on those trades to be reported to
them.
The aim is to make the $650 trillion over-the-counter
derivatives market more transparent and reduce the risk posed to
the wider financial system if a bank or broker were to collapse.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)and the Securities
and Futures Commission said following a consultation they will
now not force banks to clear at a local onshore clearing house
but allow them the option to use a foreign clearer, provided it
meets certain regulatory requirements.
This will likely make it cheaper for big global banks to
clear trades, as using multiple clearing houses requires more
collateral and reduces the chances of getting "netting benefits"
by putting offsetting trades through a single clearer.
The regulators also said their proposed new rules will not
apply to trades that are executed or originate at a Hong Kong
bank or broker but are booked overseas. The aim is to ensure
their rules don't clash with foreign regulations.
"We have to launch such reforms or else international
financial institutions will withdraw from Hong Kong. But we will
allow some flexibility," said Edmond Lau, executive director for
monetary management at the HKMA at a press conference.
The regulators said they expected the new rules in Hong Kong
to take effect by mid-2013.
Under the new regulations, interest rate swaps and
non-deliverable foreign exchange forwards will be the first
products subject to mandatory central clearing requirements.
This will include transactions denominated in offshore yuan as
well as the Hong Kong dollar.
The rules could be extended to other asset classes such as
equity derivatives in due course.
There will not though be any requirement yet for these
products to be traded on exchanges or electronic trading
platforms, unlike in the U.S. and Europe.
"Electronic trading could proceed later as we're not yet at
a mature stage," said Lau.
