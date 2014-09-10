BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Hong Kong SAR has set final price guidance at US Treasuries plus 25bp area (plus or minus 2bp) for a US dollar five-year sukuk, according to a lead manager.
The new price compares with initial guidance of Treasuries plus 30bp area released this morning.
The size of the deal, which is expected to price later today, will be capped at US$1bn.
HSBC, Standard Chartered, CIMB and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are the joint bookrunners.
Hong Kong is rated Aa1 by Moody's, AAA by Standard & Poor's and AA+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.