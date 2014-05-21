May 21 Malaysia's Hong Leong Islamic Bank Bhd, a wholly-owned unit of Hong Leong Bank, has set up an Islamic bond programme to raise as much as 1 billion ringgit ($310 million).

The subordinated sukuk programme is Basel-III compliant and will be treated as Tier 2 regulatory capital, rating agency RAM Ratings said in a statement on Wednesday.

Maybank Islamic, RHB Islamic and AmIslamic have also made moves into Basel-III compliant sukuk issues this year. ($1 = 3.2205 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Keiron Henderson)