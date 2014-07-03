Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 3 Hongbo Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement with China Unicom's Fujian branch on lottery ticket sales
* Says will not issue bonds worth up to 330 million yuan ($53.13 million) within approved timeframe as issue plan was unable to reduce financing costs
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qpX11m; bit.ly/1qAJcP9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2115 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)