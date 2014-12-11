BRIEF-Histogenics files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
Files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million
Dec 11 Hubei Hongcheng General Machinery Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 828 million yuan ($133.81 million) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on Dec 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BAm5tm; bit.ly/1wBGT2k
($1 = 6.1881 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* For Q3 of fiscal 2017, champions reported a loss from operations of $1.4 million
* Luna Innovations- total revenues for three months ended dec. 31, 2016, were $16.0 million, compared to $15.5 million for three months ended december 31, 2015