Dec 11 Hubei Hongcheng General Machinery Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 828 million yuan ($133.81 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Dec 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BAm5tm; bit.ly/1wBGT2k

