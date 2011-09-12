HONG KONG, Sept 12 Chinese shoemaker and retailer Hongguo International Holdings Ltd said it plans to raise up to HK$1.62 billion ($208 million) in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, braving weak sentiment in a volatile market.

Hongguo International is a manufacturer and retailer of women's footwear in China.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Monday, Hongguo said it would sell 500 million shares in a range of HK$2.30-HK$3.24 each to fund the addition of 200-280 outlets per year from 2011 to 2013. It currently operates a network of 1,359 outlets nationwide.

Proceeds would also be used to finance the expansion of production facilities, the company said. Dealing in the shares, to trade under the listing code 1028 , is expected to begin on Sept. 23.

Citigroup Inc and DBS Asia Capital are joint bookrunners for the deal.

Many listing hopefuls have either delayed or dropped their IPO plans recently.

China WindPower Group Ltd , the largest non-state-owned wind farm developer in mainland China, said last Friday that it was unlikely to spin off one of its manufacturing units as planned in 2011 because of market volatility, adding that it was not sure when the listing would take place. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)