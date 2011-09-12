HONG KONG, Sept 12 Chinese shoemaker and
retailer Hongguo International Holdings Ltd said it plans to
raise up to HK$1.62 billion ($208 million) in an initial public
offering in Hong Kong, braving weak sentiment in a volatile
market.
Hongguo International is a manufacturer and retailer of
women's footwear in China.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Monday, Hongguo said
it would sell 500 million shares in a range of HK$2.30-HK$3.24
each to fund the addition of 200-280 outlets per year from 2011
to 2013. It currently operates a network of 1,359 outlets
nationwide.
Proceeds would also be used to finance the expansion of
production facilities, the company said. Dealing in the shares,
to trade under the listing code 1028 , is expected to
begin on Sept. 23.
Citigroup Inc and DBS Asia Capital are joint
bookrunners for the deal.
Many listing hopefuls have either delayed or dropped their
IPO plans recently.
China WindPower Group Ltd , the largest
non-state-owned wind farm developer in mainland China, said last
Friday that it was unlikely to spin off one of its manufacturing
units as planned in 2011 because of market volatility, adding
that it was not sure when the listing would take place.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)