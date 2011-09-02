HONG KONG, Sept 2 Air cargo throughput via Hong
Kong in August fell 9.3 percent from a year earlier, data from
Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd (Hactl) showed.
Cargo exports and imports from the city in August decreased
13.3 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.
Year-on-year change in air cargo via Hong Kong:
Aug July June May Apr Mar
-9.3 -7.7 -10.3 -12.0 -9.3 4.4
Hong Kong is a re-export centre for trade between Asia and
the rest of the world.
Air cargo volumes through Hong Kong in August totalled
221,375 tonnes.
A breakdown of air cargo handled by Hactl in August and the
first eight months of 2011:
August 2011 Jan-Aug 2011
Tonnage Yr/Yr Tonnage Yr/Yr
(tonnes) growth (pct) (tonnes) growth (pct)
Export 117,771 -13.3 940,067 -8.6
Import 55,345 -8.9 458,746 -7.3
Transshipment 48,259 1.7 386,327 5.0
--------------------------------------------------------------
Total 221,375 -9.3 1,785,140 -5.6
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)