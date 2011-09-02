HONG KONG, Sept 2 Air cargo throughput via Hong Kong in August fell 9.3 percent from a year earlier, data from Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd (Hactl) showed.

Cargo exports and imports from the city in August decreased 13.3 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.

Year-on-year change in air cargo via Hong Kong:

Aug July June May Apr Mar

-9.3 -7.7 -10.3 -12.0 -9.3 4.4

Hong Kong is a re-export centre for trade between Asia and the rest of the world.

Air cargo volumes through Hong Kong in August totalled 221,375 tonnes.

A breakdown of air cargo handled by Hactl in August and the first eight months of 2011:

August 2011 Jan-Aug 2011

Tonnage Yr/Yr Tonnage Yr/Yr

(tonnes) growth (pct) (tonnes) growth (pct) Export 117,771 -13.3 940,067 -8.6 Import 55,345 -8.9 458,746 -7.3 Transshipment 48,259 1.7 386,327 5.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total 221,375 -9.3 1,785,140 -5.6 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)