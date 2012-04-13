HONG KONG, April 13 Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd (Hactl) said on Friday its cargo traffic fell 2.5 percent in the first quarter from the same period a year ago, as the global economy slowed.

It handled a total of 633,935 tonnes of cargo in the January to March period, with exports and imports decreasing 1.7 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.

Hactl is a major air cargo player in Hong Kong, which is a re-export centre for trade between Asia and the rest of the world. It handles about 70 percent of the cargo traffic of Hong Kong's international airport.

A breakdown of air cargo handled by Hactl in March and the first quarter of 2012:

March 2012 Jan-Mar 2012

Tonnage Yr/Yr Tonnage Yr/Yr

(tonnes) growth (pct) (tonnes) growth (pct) Export 137,598 +0.4 329,418 -1.7 Import 57,630 -10.0 151,986 -13.3 Transshipment 58,543 +7.7 152,531 +9.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total 253,771 -0.7 633,935 -2.5

"We have progressively closed the gap which opened up during 2011, when we experienced a fall to as much as 12 percent below the previous year's strong performance in May 2011," Lilian Chan, Hactl's executive director, said in a statement.

"We remain hopeful but cautious. Important markets in Europe and the USA are still unsettled," Chan said.

Hactl's shareholders are Jardine, Matheson & Co Ltd, Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's unit Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd, the Wharf (Holdings) Ltd and China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Ltd.

