HONG KONG, Oct 27 Air cargo throughput via Hong Kong in September fell 7.8 percent from a year earlier, data from Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd (Hactl) showed on Thursday.

Cargo exports and imports from the city in September decreased 11.6 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.

Year-on-year change in air cargo via Hong Kong:

Sept Aug July June May Apr

-7.8 -9.3 -7.7 -10.3 -12.0 -9.3

Hong Kong is a re-export centre for trade between Asia and the rest of the world.

Air cargo volumes through Hong Kong in September totalled 223,623 tonnes.

A breakdown of air cargo handled by Hactl in September and the first nine months of 2011:

September 2011 Jan-Sept 2011

Tonnage Yr/Yr Tonnage Yr/Yr

(tonnes) growth (pct) (tonnes) growth (pct) Export 120,889 -11.6 1,060,988 -9.0 Import 53,296 -11.5 511,788 -7.8 Transshipment 49,438 8.5 436,499 5.5 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total 223,623 -7.8 2,009,275 -5.8 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)