Hong Kong Jan 26 Hong Kong International
Airport (HKIA), the world's busiest air cargo hub, said air
cargo traffic in 2011 fell 4.6 percent as deepening global
economic uncertainty in Europe and the United States hurt demand
for exports from Asia, particularly China.
The outlook for air cargo, an important indicator of trade
and economic momentum, is uncertain as consumer sentiment in
Hong Kong's two major export markets, North America and Europe,
remains fragile.
"Cargo tonnage may decline further due to the slowdown in
global trade but the pace of decline will likely be less than
what we have seen in 2011," said Airport Authority Hong Kong
Chief Executive Stanley Hui Hon-chun in a statement on
Wednesday.
Air cargo volume in December fell 4.3 percent, slightly
better than the 6.6 percent drop seen in November, pushing
full-year traffic down to 3.94 million tonnes.
Hong Kong's exports rose a modest 2 percent year on year in
November, slowing from 11.5 percent growth in October and
reflecting the impact of cooling global economic conditions.
The euro zone economy grew just 0.2 percent in the third
quarter of 2011 and is widely expected to have contracted in the
final three months of the year.
In the United States, improving labour market conditions
lifted consumer confidence to an eight-month high in December,
but persistently weak house prices remain an obstacle to faster
economic growth.
Analysts and Hong Kong government officials have said the
outlook for the city's economy and exports does not look
promising.
On a brighter note, Hong Kong passenger traffic for 2011
rose 5.9 percent to a record 53.9 million, propelled by an
increase in visits to and from mainland China and Southeast
Asia.
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, the world's largest
air cargo carrier, said this month that its December freight
volume fell about 12 percent, ending 2011 on a disappointing
note, and it saw no sign of improvement in the near term.
