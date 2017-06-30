HONG KONG, June 30 For the thousands of Chinese
soldiers stationed in Hong Kong, the pen, it appears, is
mightier than the sword.
Pens, contraceptives, lipstick, eye drops and opium are
among an unlikely list of items guests were banned from taking
on a trip to a People's Liberation Army (PLA) base on Friday as
part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's
handover from British to Chinese rule.
Security officers were taking no chances as they offered
invitation-only guests a rare glimpse of barracks life at the
Shek Kong base in a lush corner of the New Territories that sits
in the shadow of Tai Mo Shan, Hong Kong's highest mountain.
Umbrellas, a symbol of pro-democracy protests in 2014, were
also banned but purple alternatives were provided. Security
personnel also confiscated a pen, taxi receipts, a 4G dongle,
water, mints and pain relief tablets from Reuters reporters.
A list of prohibited items provided to reporters ahead of
the visit also included heroin, marijuana, sunscreen, cosmetics
and microwave transmission equipment.
Guests, gathered in sweltering temperatures of more than 30
degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), were treated to a
military display that included Z8 helicopters, mobile air
defence missile trucks and armoured cars as martial music
drowned out the high-pitched song of cicadas.
PLA soldiers also handed guests goody bags filled with
camouflage hats, flags, water, biscuits and a bun.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who oversees the PLA in his
role as head of the powerful Central Military Commission,
arrived in a motorcade and inspected 20 squadrons of troops and
more then 100 pieces of military equipment, as music blasted
from loud speakers.
While its precise numbers are unknown, foreign envoys and
diplomats believe the PLA garrison in Hong Kong is made up of
between 8,000-10,000 personnel, including infantry and special
forces troops.
The force is split between a network of barracks and
facilities inherited from the British military in Hong Kong, as
well as bases across the border in Guangdong, where its jet
fighter planes are kept.
The troops spend their time isolated on barracks strictly
separated from the public.
