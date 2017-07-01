(Clarifies in second paragraph venue "near" where Patten handed
back Hong Kong)
HONG KONG, July 1 Chinese President Xi Jinping
swore in Hong Kong's new leader, Carrie Lam, on Saturday as the
former British colony marked the 20th anniversary of its
handover to Chinese rule.
Security was tight at the harbour-front venue near where
two decades earlier, the last colonial governor, Chris Patten,
tearfully handed back Hong Kong to Chinese rule at a rain-soaked
ceremony.
Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997,
under a "one country, two systems" formula which guarantees
wide-ranging freedoms and judicial independence unseen in
mainland China.
(Reporting By James Pomfret and Clare Jim, Editing by Anne
Marie Roantree)