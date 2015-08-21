HONG KONG Aug 21 Two men who attacked a former chief editor of a widely respected Hong Kong newspaper with a meat cleaver were jailed on Friday for 19 years in a case that has raised concerns about press freedom in the Chinese-run city.

Yip Kim-wah and Wong Chi-wah showed no emotion as the sentence was handed down for "grievous bodily harm with intent" in the stabbing of former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau on Feb. 26 last year in broad daylight.

Speaking to the court, Justice Esther Toh said the assault was carried out "in cold blood ... for financial gain" and that it was a "brazen attack on the rule of law in Hong Kong."

Lau last week urged the police to continue investigating so that the "mastermind" behind the attack could be brought to justice.

The attack on Lau was cited as the most violent example of how press freedom in Hong Kong has deteriorated, according to a recent report by the Hong Kong Journalists Association.

The stabbing came in the months before last year's mass pro-democracy protests, and was widely seen as a warning to Hong Kong's vibrant media that has remained a bastion of critical reporting on China.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 amid promises by Beijing to allow considerable autonomy and broad freedom of speech.

Justice Toh said Hong Kong was very lucky to have a free press, and that the media here was like a "beacon of light" that should be protected by the law. (Reporting by Adelaide Hui and Emma Ng; Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Ryan Woo)