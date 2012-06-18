June 18 Auditors in Hong Kong are mounting an
increasingly vocal campaign against a proposed new law that
would make them face criminal sanctions for shoddy audit work.
The city's lawmakers are in the final stages of considering
the new Companies Bill, which includes a clause that would make
auditors criminally liable if they knowingly or recklessly omit
a required statement from an audit report.
The clause, which has the backing of the city's stock market
regulator, aims to put more onus on auditors' responsibilities
to ensure investors can rely on companies' financial statements.
Similar rules already exist in the UK, while in the United
States there is an independent statutory body, the Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board, to keep auditors in check.
In Hong Kong the profession is self-regulating, and has
faced accusations that in some instances it has not always been
tough enough on reckless auditors.
The bill is scheduled to go before the Legislative Council
for its final reading on June 27.
However, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public
Accountants (HKICPA) said the bill would drive people out of the
audit industry as they would run the risk of being criminalised
even if there is no dishonest intent behind their actions.
"Talented young members of the profession will seek other
career options with fewer risks and the quality of the
profession will suffer," said Winnie Cheung, the HKICPA's chief
executive, who sent a submission on the bill to the Legislative
Council late last week.
The association is also arguing that the rule would not
apply to Hong Kong-listed companies that are incorporated
offshore, meaning some companies may look to move outside of the
city's regulatory regime.
"Despite the good intent for the Companies Ordinance Rewrite
to bring Hong Kong company law in line with international norms,
the effect of clause 399 could drive more business offshore and
create unnecessary barriers for business operations and
companies set up in Hong Kong," said HKICPA President Keith
Pogson, who is also a senior partner at Ernst & Young.
The debate comes as investment bankers in Hong Kong are also
up in arms over proposed new rules that would make them
criminally and civilly liable for the contents of listing
prospectuses. A consultation from the Securities and Futures
Commission is considering whether sponsors of initial public
offerings should be fined or sent to jail if they are found to
have misled investors..
A series of accounting scandals at Chinese companies has
also left investors questioning whether some auditors and
bankers have failed in their roles to properly vet listed firms.
In March this year Deloitte resigned as the
auditor of two Hong Kong-listed companies for alleged accounting
irregularities.
Hong Kong's Financial Reporting Council said in April that
it had identified 13 Chinese companies listed in the city whose
accounts where in need to close monitoring, though it declined
to identify them.
