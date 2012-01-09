HONG KONG Jan 9 Hong Kong-based
investment banking and fund executives expect an average bonus
worth 37 percent of their salary for 2011, according to a survey
by recruitment firm Astbury Marsden.
Bonus expectations are significantly higher than for
London-based executives, who expect to get 24 percent of base
pay.
The findings contrast with the cost-cutting measures adopted
by foreign banks in Asia, which are moving to prune positions
and units seen as too expensive.
The survey of 630 investment bankers and hedge fund staff
suggests average bonuses in Hong Kong are expected to be about
HK$330,000 ($42,500).
Only about 7 percent of those surveyed in Hong Kong are not
expecting a bonus for 2011, compared with 12 percent in London.
Average basic pay for investment banking and fund management
staff rose 15 percent to about HK$890,000 in 2011, up from about
HK$775,000 in 2010, Astbury Marsden said in a statement.
($1 = 7.7654 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Hulmes)