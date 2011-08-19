HONG KONG, Aug 19 Hong Kong bankruptcy petitions fell 9.3 percent in July from the month before to 645, and were down 22.6 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The number of bankruptcy petitions totalled 4,731 for the first seven months of 2011, down 16.5 percent from a year earlier. Bankruptcy orders were at 4,614 for January-July, down 18 percent from a year ago.

Data on Thursday showed unemployment dropped to 3.4 percent in May-July from 3.5 percent in the previous three-month period. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)