HONG KONG, Oct 21 Hong Kong bankruptcy petitions in September fell 18.9 percent from the month before to 632, and were down 10.2 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The number of bankruptcy petitions for the first nine months of 2011 totalled 6,142, down 13.9 percent from a year earlier. Bankruptcy orders were at 6,094 for January-September, down 15.7 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)