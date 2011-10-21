BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
HONG KONG, Oct 21 Hong Kong bankruptcy petitions in September fell 18.9 percent from the month before to 632, and were down 10.2 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
The number of bankruptcy petitions for the first nine months of 2011 totalled 6,142, down 13.9 percent from a year earlier. Bankruptcy orders were at 6,094 for January-September, down 15.7 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)
LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks, Ireland's two largest lenders, are on course to set up holding companies to help them meet regulatory requirements designed to facilitate future bank resolutions.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday decided that two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA would not start bankruptcy proceedings, the company said in a securities filing.