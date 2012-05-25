HONG KONG, May 25 Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government on Friday.

Pct Change Pct Change No. of April M/M Y/Y Jan-Apr Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 673 -13.4 +8.9 2,724 +2.5

Bankruptcy orders 770 +19.2 +36.8 2,635 +5.1

Data last week showed that unemployment fell to 3.3 percent in February-April from 3.4 percent in the previous quarter.

The government announced on May 11 that Hong Kong's economy expanded by 0.4 percent in the first quarter ended March from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis due to a slump in exports.

The government has forecast GDP growth of between 1 and 3 percent in 2012.