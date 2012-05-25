BRIEF-Alma Market to prepare motion for opening of bankruptcy proceedings with liquidation of assets
* Krakow court decides to discontinue rehabilitation proceedings of Alma Market on Feb. 10
HONG KONG, May 25 Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government on Friday.
Pct Change Pct Change No. of April M/M Y/Y Jan-Apr Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 673 -13.4 +8.9 2,724 +2.5
Bankruptcy orders 770 +19.2 +36.8 2,635 +5.1
Data last week showed that unemployment fell to 3.3 percent in February-April from 3.4 percent in the previous quarter.
The government announced on May 11 that Hong Kong's economy expanded by 0.4 percent in the first quarter ended March from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis due to a slump in exports.
The government has forecast GDP growth of between 1 and 3 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Court in Lublin opens the company's arrangement proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, Feb 11 The founder of Nigeria's largest airline Arik Air, placed in receivership earlier this week, accused the government of seizing Arik to meet a political goal of creating a "national carrier" and said he would challenge the move in court.