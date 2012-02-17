HONG KONG, Feb 17 Hong Kong bankruptcy
petitions in January fell 13.4 percent from the month before to
518, and were down 17.8 percent from a year earlier, government
data showed on Friday.
The number of bankruptcy orders totalled 713 in January,
rising 14.1 percent from December and up 16.3 percent from a
year earlier.
Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his budget
speech earlier this month that he expected economic growth to
slow to 1-3 percent in 2012 from 5 percent last year.
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)