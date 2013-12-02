HONG KONG Dec 2 Hong Kong confirmed its first
case of deadly H7N9 bird flu on Monday in a further sign that
the virus is continuing to spread beyond mainland China's
borders.
The case coincides with the 10th anniversary of the outbreak
of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which killed nearly 300
people in Hong Kong and had a significant impact on the city's
travel and retail industry.
A 36-year-old Indonesian domestic helper with a history of
contact with poultry and travel to Shenzhen in mainland China
just north of Hong Kong has been confirmed infected by H7N9 and
has been hospitalised in critical condition, Secretary for Food
and Health Ko Wing-man told reporters late on Monday.
