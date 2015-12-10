HONG KONG Dec 10 Hong Kong police are
investigating a small fire and explosion outside the city's
legislature hours after a contentious copyright bill, which
opponents say will restrict freedom of expression, had been up
for debate.
Police said they were seeking two suspects in connection
with arson outside the Legislative Council on Wednesday night
when a fire was lit in a rubbish bin, followed by an explosion.
No one was injured.
The blast came after a council debate on the copyright bill
was adjourned when not enough legislators turned up.
Legislative Council President Jasper Tsang issued a
statement expressing grave concern and condemning "the dangerous
act which could cause bodily harm".
Police said it was not clear if the blast was linked to the
debate, according to public broadcaster RTHK.
The bill aims to amend the city's copyright laws by
extending the protection of copyright owners to the Internet.
The former British colony enjoys considerable autonomy and
freedoms denied in mainland China by its Communist leaders,
including academic freedom, broad individual rights and an
independent judiciary.
Opponents of the copyright legislation worry it could
restrict freedom of speech, creativity and political satire in a
city chaffing at what many residents see as a gradual whittling
away of liberties by the Beijing government.
Activists have called for a rally outside the Legislative
Council next week to protest against the bill.
Last year, tens of thousands of protesters blocked major
roads for weeks in a push for full democracy, presenting Beijing
with one of its most serious challenges in years.
The pro-democracy campaign has not mounted a similar
challenge this year although activists still yearn for a fully
democratic vote for the city's leader in future elections.
Beijing insists only approved candidates can stand in the
election.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee, additional reporting by Donny Kwok;
Editing by Robert Birsel)