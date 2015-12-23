HONG KONG Dec 23 Hong Kong police on Wednesday
charged five men with conspiracy to arson over a small blast
outside the legislature earlier this month.
The men aged 18-24 years would appear in court later on
Wednesday, a police spokesman said. A sixth man aged 22 years
had been released on bail without charge and would have to
report to police in January.
The men, including four college students, were arrested on
Monday in connection with the Dec. 9 blast in a bin outside the
council. No one was injured in the blast.
The incident came hours after a debate about a contentious
copyright bill was adjourned because not enough legislators
turned up. Opponents say the law would restrict freedom of
expression.
Media had reported that two of the six were members of a
pro-Hong Kong independence group, Valiant Frontier, which had
rallied online against the bill.
