HONG KONG Feb 10 A fire broke out inside a
train at one of Hong Kong's busiest subway stations during rush
hour on Friday, injuring at least 11 people, police told
Reuters.
Police suspect a man might have set himself alight,
according to public broadcaster RTHK. It is uncertain what his
motives were. The Counter Terrorism Response Unit was deployed
at the scene, RTHK added.
Two passengers who were inside the underground train
crossing Victoria Harbour and heading to the popular Tsim Sha
Tsui shopping district told Reuters they suddenly saw a lot of
smoke.
Online media footage, which Reuters could not immediately
verify, showed a man who appeared to have set himself alight
being watched by scores of onlookers.
(Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Janet Lawrence)