Dassault Aviation forecasts higher 2017 sales as profit drops
PARIS, March 8 Dassault Aviation forecast a rise in net sales for 2017 compared to 2016, even though its annual profit fell on the back of a drop in orders and contracts last year.
HONG KONG Jan 30 Huaneng Power International Inc , China's largest independent power producer, completed its sale of a 1.5 billion yuan ($241 million) three-year dim sum bond on Wednesday, a source close to the deal told Reuters.
"The bond was just priced," said the source. "It is finally fixed at 3.85 percent after the guidance was lowered from the 4.25 percent area."
Huaneng Power International is the third company which has tapped the 25 billion yuan quota granted by China's National Development and Reform Commission to five mainland companies last year to issue yuan bonds offshore.
Baosteel Group was the first to use up its 6.5 billion yuan quota and China Guangdong Nuclear Power also sold a total of 3 billion yuan in dim sum bonds in October 2012 and January.
China International Capital Corporation, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China International and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are joint lead managers of the Huaneng deal.
The dim sum bond market saw a blazing start this year, with nearly 10 billion yuan of orders chasing three dim sum bonds that eventually raised a combined 2.9 billion yuan.
Following that, foreign issuers like Russian Agricultural Bank, VTB Capital and Banco Bradesco also sold their offshore yuan bonds.
PINGTUNG, Taiwan, March 8 On Pingtung jail's sunlit roof, prisoner no. 24 has a view of a brighter future. Ex-cop Chen, serving time for bribery, is learning how to install solar panels in a programme that's part of Taiwan's shimmering vision of a future without nuclear power.
BAGHDAD, March 8 Iraq has added a processing unit to the Kirkuk oil refinery, increasing the plant's capacity by 10,000 barrels per day, the oil ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.