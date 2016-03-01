LONDON, March 1 The British government said on Tuesday it had not been granted access to a Hong Kong bookseller and British passport holder who disappeared last year.

In a television interview with China's Phoenix Television late on Monday, Lee Bo, a dual British and Hong Kong citizen, said he had returned to China voluntarily and would renounce his British citizenship.

Lee and four associates went missing over the past half year, sparking fears that Chinese authorities had abducted some of the men and taken them back to China.

"Despite formal requests, we have not been granted consular access to Mr Lee," a British government spokesman said in a statement. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)