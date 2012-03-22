HONG KONG, March 22 Hong Kong posted a HK$49.8 billion ($6.41 billion) balance of payments surplus, representing 9.9 percent of GDP, for the fourth quarter of 2011, government data showed on Thursday.

Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Balance of payments (HK$) 49.8 bln 23.6 bln Current account (HK$) 20.1 bln 34.2 bln^ ^ Revised

For 2011, Hong Kong recorded a HK$111.6 billion surplus in its balance of payment account (representing 5.9 percent of GDP), compared with a surplus of HK$71.1 billion in 2010, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

