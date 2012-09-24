Sept 24 Hong Kong posted a HK$7.1 billion ($915.77 million) balance of payments (BOP) deficit, representing 1.5 percent of GDP, for the second quarter of 2012, government data showed on Monday. Q2 2012 Q1 2012 Balance of payments (HK$) -7.1 bln +63.8 bln^ Current account (HK$) -9.3 bln +5.7 bln^ ^Hong Kong's Census and Statistics Department released revised Balance of Payment (BOP), International Investment Position (IIP) and External Debt (ED) data on Sept. 24 after incorporating the latest statistical standards of the International Monetary Fund's Sixth Edition of the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6). LINKS To view the full details of the balance of payments and international investment position statistics, see the Hong Kong government website at: here ($1 = 7.7530 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by XXX)