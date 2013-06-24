June 24 Hong Kong posted a HK$16.4 billion ($2.11 billion) balance of payments (BOP) surplus, representing 3.2 percent of GDP, for the first quarter of 2013, government data showed on Monday. Q1 2013 Q4 2012 Balance of payments (HK$) 16.4 bln 94.3 bln Current account (HK$) -9.5 bln 11.8 bln^ ^revised LINKS To view the full details of the balance of payments and international investment position statistics, see the Hong Kong government website at: (here) ($1 = 7.7573 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)