Dec 20 Hong Kong posted a HK$28.7 billion ($3.70 billion) balance of payments (BOP) deficit, representing 5.2 percent of GDP, for the third quarter of 2013, government data showed on Friday. Q3 2013 Q2 2013 Balance of payments (HK$) -28.7 bln 25.4 bln Current account (HK$) 33.5 bln -3.3 bln^ ^revised LINKS To view the full details of the balance of payments and international investment position statistics, see the Hong Kong government website: (link.reuters.com/vab65v) ($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)