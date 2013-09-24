Sept 24 Hong Kong posted a HK$25.4 billion ($3.28 billion) balance of payments (BOP) surplus, representing 5.2 percent of GDP, for the second quarter of 2013, government data showed on Tuesday. Q2 2013 Q1 2013 Balance of payments (HK$) 25.4 bln 16.4 bln Current account (HK$) -2.5 bln -1.3 bln^ ^revised LINKS To view the full details of the balance of payments and international investment position statistics, see the Hong Kong government website at: (here) ($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)