March 21 Hong Kong posted a HK$44.8 billion ($5.77 billion) balance of payments (BOP) surplus, representing 7.7 percent of GDP, for the fourth quarter of 2013, government data showed on Friday. Q4 2013 Q3 2013 Balance of payments (HK$) 44.8 bln -28.7 bln Current account (HK$) 19.0 bln 31.8 bln^ ^revised For 2013, Hong Kong recorded a HK$57.9 billion surplus in the balance of payment account (representing 2.7 percent of GDP), compared with a surplus of HK$188.9 billion in 2012, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement. LINKS To view the full details of the balance of payments and international investment position statistics, see the Hong Kong government website: link.reuters.com/rut77v ($1 = 7.7645 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)