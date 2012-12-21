Dec 21 Hong Kong posted a HK$37.9 billion ($4.89 billion) balance of payments (BOP) surplus, representing 7.2 percent of GDP, for the third quarter of 2012, government data showed on Friday. Q3 2012 Q2 2012 Balance of payments (HK$) 37.9 bln -7.1 bln Current account (HK$) 29.2 bln -7.8 bln^ ^revised LINKS To view the full details of the balance of payments and international investment position statistics, see the Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/mez74t ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)