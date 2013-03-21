March 21 Hong Kong posted a HK$94.3 billion ($12.15 billion) balance of payments (BOP) surplus, representing 16.9 percent of GDP, for the fourth quarter of 2012, government data showed on Thursday. Q4 2012 Q3 2012 Balance of payments (HK$) 94.3 bln 37.9 bln Current account (HK$) 9.6 bln 23.8 bln^ ^revised For 2012, Hong Kong recorded a HK$188.9 billion surplus in the balance of payment account (representing 9.3 percent of GDP), compared with a surplus of HK$86.8 billion in 2011, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement. LINKS To view the full details of the balance of payments and international investment position statistics, see the Hong Kong government website at: here ($1 = 7.7621 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo in Hong Kong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)