HONG KONG, July 10
HONG KONG, July 10 A British government report
on Hong Kong expresses "serious concerns" about press freedom
and self-censorship in its former colony and about reports that
leading British banks had pulled advertising from a local
pro-democracy newspaper.
The six-monthly report, presented by Foreign Secretary
William Hague to the British parliament on Thursday, is more
explicit than London's recent summaries, reflecting rising
tensions over democratic reform in the Asian financial hub.
"We believe that freedom of expression, including of the
press, has played an important part in Hong Kong's success," the
report, made available by the British Consulate General in Hong
Kong, said.
"As such we take seriously concerns about press freedom,
including fears about self-censorship," it adds, saying London
would monitor the situation closely and noting Hong Kong leader
Leung Chun-ying's "clear statements on press freedom".
It details a series of recent incidents, including the
stabbing in February of Kevin Lau, the former chief editor of a
leading local newspaper, Ming Pao. It also notes media reports
that London-based banks HSBC and Standard Chartered were among
institutions that had pulled adverts from the popular Apple
Daily tabloid "in response to political pressure".
Both banks, asked in London for comment, said any changes
made in their advertising would be for commercial reasons.
"The bank's selection of marketing format and channel is
commercial and linked to target market and customer segment,' an
HSBC spokeswoman said.
Earlier this week, HSBC cut its rating for Hong Kong
equities to underweight from netural, saying a campaign for
greater democracy in the Asian financial centre could sour
relations with China and hurt the city's economy. The move was
not mentioned in Thursday's report.
Hong Kong is now locked in an intensifying political debate
over its democratic future as the government decides how to
implement Beijing's promises of a city-wide vote for its next
leader in 2017.
Beijing officials are insisting that candidates can only be
nominated by a special committee, but democracy activists are
insisting the public must be able to select politicians for the
ballot, fearing leading democrats will be otherwise screened
out.
A campaign of civil disobedience threatens to shut down the
city's financial district later in the summer unless a
meaningful democratic plan is introduced by the government.
Hundreds of thousands marched to demand full democracy last
week while 800,000 voted in an unofficial referendum on
potential voting plans last month.
In the foreword to the report, Hague said there was "no
perfect model" but it was important for Hong Kong people to have
a "genuine choice and feel that they have a real stake in the
outcome."
Chinese officials have repeatedly bristled at British
comments on Hong Kong's democratic development and a recent
White Paper issued by China's cabinet warned against 'foreign
forces' meddling in the city.
Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997 under a 1984
agreement that provided for Hong Kong to keep its wide-ranging
freedoms and automony under the "one country, two systems"
model. The city had never been fully democratic during 150 years
of British colonial rule, however.
Hague said that the "one country, two systems" concept
continued to work well generally and that rights and freedoms
enshrined in the agreement continued to be upheld.
