By Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, June 16 Hong Kong's brokers and
financial advisors are having a moment - a stock market boom is
drawing M&A interest by mainland businesses and shares of many
firms are soaring as investors try to work out which companies
will be wooed next.
In a new development, some deals have broken the traditional
mold of financials firms acquiring other financials. Tycoons
such as Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma and solar magnate
Cheng Kin Ming have bought into the sector, fuelling investor
excitement.
Five M&A deals worth a combined $2.5 billion have been
announced this year. They come on the back of a near doubling in
the city's trading volumes after China allowed retail investors
to buy Hong Kong shares for the first time via a trading link
with Shanghai in late 2014. A similar link with Shenzhen is
likely to follow this year.
As China opens up its equity markets further, bankers and
analysts say more M&A is bound to follow - particularly as
mainland tech firms accelerate their push into online stock
trading and other financial services.
"This is a good way to acquire a large customer base and
licenses. And for tech companies it's all about acquiring
customers and bringing them into their eco-system," one Hong
Kong-based M&A banker said. "I won't be surprised if other
Chinese tech tycoons jump in."
Also burnishing Hong Kong stock brokers' appeal was news on
Monday that they will be allowed to become members of the London
Stock Exchange after the bourse got the nod from Hong
Kong regulators.
SHARES SURGE
Announced deals include the purchase of a controlling stake
in boutique advisory firm Reorient Group Ltd by a fund
backed by Alibaba's Ma for $350 million. Reorient's new
owners have said they may buy relevant assets or businesses such
as Internet financial businesses.
While not an acquisition per se, a $100 million investment
by Tencent Holdings Ltd's founder Pony Ma in a share
offering by Huatai Securities, China's biggest
brokerage by trading volume, has also added to speculation of
further M&A in Hong Kong brokers led by tech tycoons.
But these deals are not just limited to Internet tycoons.
Solar magnate Cheng purchased Good Fellow Resources Holding Ltd
, which has an investment and financial services
division, for $320 million.
Hong Kong has nearly 1,000 licensed securities brokers.
Among those listed, Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group
and CASH Financial Services Group Ltd are
seen as likely targets, financial sources said.
Bright Smart, one of only two companies which conduct gray
market trading in shares of firms a day before their official
debut, has seen its stock more than double this year - compared
to a 14 percent gain for the broader market.
Bright Smart did not respond to a request for comment.
CASH Financial's parent company was in talks to sell a 40
percent stake in CASH Financial this year although the deal fell
through. Talks with potential investors about selling shares
will continue, the companies said in a statement on Monday. Cash
Financial's shares have more than doubled for the year to date
and it trades at a historic price-to-earnings multiple of 79,
compared an average of 27 for the sector, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Other firms that have seen big jumps include private equity
and investment firm CIAM Group Ltd - its stock has
jumped sixfold so far this year.
"Obviously financial services is a fairly big market
globally and it's expanding so quickly in China," said Stephen
Yang, an analyst at Sun Hung Kai Financial. "There's a really
good opportunity here for some of the Internet names."
($1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)