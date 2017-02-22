BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
HONG KONG Feb 22 Hong Kong's provisional budget surplus hit HK$92.8 billion ($11.96 billion) for the 2016/17 financial year, and its economy is expected to expand 2 to 3 percent in 2017 amid more favourable than expected conditions.
Financial secretary Paul Chan also said in his maiden annual budget address on Wednesday that a strong job market and rising wages had bolstered consumer confidence that would feed into the economy, though high property prices continued to be an issue.
Chan recently replaced longstanding financial secretary John Tsang. ($1 = 7.7613 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14