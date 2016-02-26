UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Feb 26 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday 16 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market.
The following is a table regarding share buybacks:
No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- BOLINA 2016/02/25 100,000 HK$1.86 HK$1.83 ------------------------------------------------------------- CH ZHONGSHENG 2016/02/25 2,738,000 HK$0.192 HK$0.188 ------------------------------------------------------------- CHINA TRAVEL HK 2016/02/25 2,190,000 HK$2.69 HK$2.67 ------------------------------------------------------------- CHUANG'S INT'L 2016/02/25 492,000 HK$1.02 HK$1.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- DAN FORM HOLD 2016/02/25 662,000 HK$1.41 HK$1.4 ------------------------------------------------------------- DINGYI GP INV 2016/02/25 9,300,000 HK$0.7 HK$0.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- DYNAM JAPAN 2016/02/25 507,000 HK$13.86 HK$13.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- FOSUN INTL 2016/02/25 1,465,000 HK$10.3 HK$9.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- HOPEWELL HOLD 2016/02/25 135,000 HK$23.9 HK$23.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- JOHNSON ELEC H 2016/02/25 50,000 HK$23.65 HK$23.6 ------------------------------------------------------------- LINK REIT 2016/02/25 750,000 HK$43.038 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- MAN WAH HLDGS 2016/02/25 3,997,600 HK$9.1 HK$9 ------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL ELEC H 2016/02/25 120,000 HK$0.85 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- PARKSON GROUP 2016/02/25 2,000,000 HK$0.9317 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- SUNLIGHT REIT 2016/02/25 180,000 HK$3.8404 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TSUI WAH HLDG 2016/02/25 514,000 HK$1.41 HK$1.39 ============================================================= For full statement please click bit.ly/24sp9og (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.