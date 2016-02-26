HONG KONG Feb 26 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday 16 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market.

The following is a table regarding share buybacks:

No. of Highest Lowest Company name Date of Securities Price Price (Stock code) Repurchase Repurchased per share per share ----------- ---------- ----------- --------- --------- BOLINA 2016/02/25 100,000 HK$1.86 HK$1.83 ------------------------------------------------------------- CH ZHONGSHENG 2016/02/25 2,738,000 HK$0.192 HK$0.188 ------------------------------------------------------------- CHINA TRAVEL HK 2016/02/25 2,190,000 HK$2.69 HK$2.67 ------------------------------------------------------------- CHUANG'S INT'L 2016/02/25 492,000 HK$1.02 HK$1.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- DAN FORM HOLD 2016/02/25 662,000 HK$1.41 HK$1.4 ------------------------------------------------------------- DINGYI GP INV 2016/02/25 9,300,000 HK$0.7 HK$0.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- DYNAM JAPAN 2016/02/25 507,000 HK$13.86 HK$13.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- FOSUN INTL 2016/02/25 1,465,000 HK$10.3 HK$9.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- HOPEWELL HOLD 2016/02/25 135,000 HK$23.9 HK$23.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- JOHNSON ELEC H 2016/02/25 50,000 HK$23.65 HK$23.6 ------------------------------------------------------------- LINK REIT 2016/02/25 750,000 HK$43.038 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- MAN WAH HLDGS 2016/02/25 3,997,600 HK$9.1 HK$9 ------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL ELEC H 2016/02/25 120,000 HK$0.85 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- PARKSON GROUP 2016/02/25 2,000,000 HK$0.9317 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- SUNLIGHT REIT 2016/02/25 180,000 HK$3.8404 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TSUI WAH HLDG 2016/02/25 514,000 HK$1.41 HK$1.39 ============================================================= For full statement please click bit.ly/24sp9og (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)