UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, April 13 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday seven companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Securities Highest Lowest Repurchase Repurchased Price per Price per share share ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/04/12 446,000 HK$3.70 N/A BILLION IND 2016/04/12 1,010,000 HK$4.60 HK$4.52 GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/04/12 173,000 HK$8.96 HK$8.93 MACAU LEGEND 2016/04/12 345,000 HK$1.07 HK$1.06 PW MEDTECH 2016/04/12 3,764,000 HK$1.92 HK$1.89 SEA HOLDINGS 2016/04/12 366,000 HK$22.20 HK$21.55 SPRINGLAND 2016/04/12 1,555,000 HK$1.52 HK$1.48 For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.