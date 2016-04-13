HONG KONG, April 13 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday seven companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Securities Highest Lowest Repurchase Repurchased Price per Price per share share ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/04/12 446,000 HK$3.70 N/A BILLION IND 2016/04/12 1,010,000 HK$4.60 HK$4.52 GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/04/12 173,000 HK$8.96 HK$8.93 MACAU LEGEND 2016/04/12 345,000 HK$1.07 HK$1.06 PW MEDTECH 2016/04/12 3,764,000 HK$1.92 HK$1.89 SEA HOLDINGS 2016/04/12 366,000 HK$22.20 HK$21.55 SPRINGLAND 2016/04/12 1,555,000 HK$1.52 HK$1.48 For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)