Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG, April 15 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday seven companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest Lowest Repurchases Securities price per price per Repurchased share share securities purchased ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ALLIED PPT (HK) 2016/04/14 200,000 HK$1.50 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/04/14 176,000 HK$3.76 HK$3.74 BILLION IND 2016/04/14 206,000 HK$4.78 HK$4.62 DINGYI GP INV 2016/04/14 500,000 HK$0.68 N/A GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/04/14 405,000 HK$8.96 HK$8.87 SUN HUNG KAI CO 2016/04/14 40,000 HK$4.58 HK$4.57 SUNLIGHT REIT 2016/04/14 298,000 HK$4.083 N/A For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order