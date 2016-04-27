HONG KONG, April 27 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday 12 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest Lowest price Repurchased Securities price per per share Repurchased share --- --- --- --- --- --- ALLIED GROUP 2016/04/26 4,000 HK$38.00 N/A ALLIED PPT (HK) 2016/04/26 336,000 HK$1.48 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/04/26 58,000 HK$4.13 HK$4.08 BILLION IND 2016/04/26 144,000 HK$4.84 HK$4.75 CHINA WATER 2016/04/26 20,000 HK$3.64 N/A CONSUN PHARMA 2016/04/26 1,139,000 HK$3.90 HK$3.78 DINGYI GP INV 2016/04/26 3,375,000 HK$0.69 HK$0.68 GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/04/26 171,000 HK$8.95 HK$8.90 PW MEDTECH 2016/04/26 24,000 HK$1.92 N/A SEA HOLDINGS 2016/04/26 352,000 HK$25.15 HK$23.95 SPRINGLAND 2016/04/26 993,000 HK$1.44 HK$1.40 SUN HUNG KAI CO 2016/04/26 50,000 HK$4.59 HK$4.56 For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)