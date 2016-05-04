HONG KONG, May 4 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday 11 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest price Lowest price Repurchased Securities per share per share Repurchased --- --- --- --- --- --- ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/05/03 164,000 HK$4.05 HK$4.00 BAIOO 2016/05/03 438,000 HK$0.455 N/A BILLION IND 2016/05/03 800,000 HK$4.90 HK$4.78 CHINA AOYUAN 2016/05/03 1,900,000 HK$1.56 HK$1.54 CHINA WATER 2016/05/03 200,000 HK$3.87 HK$3.85 CONSUN PHARMA 2016/05/03 250,000 HK$3.84 HK$3.80 GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/05/03 151,000 HK$8.95 HK$8.94 HARMONICARE 2016/05/03 700,000 HK$5.80 HK$5.59 SMI HOLDINGS 2016/04/29 5,000,000 HK$0.74 N/A SUN HUNG KAI CO 2016/05/03 20,000 HK$4.58 HK$4.57 WING ON CO 2016/05/03 18,000 HK$22.90 HK$22.65 For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)