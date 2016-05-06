HONG KONG, May 6 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday 12 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest price Lowest price Repurchased Securities per share per share Repurchased --- --- --- --- --- --- ALLIED PPT (HK) 2016/05/05 382,000 HK$1.45 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/05/05 174,000 HK$4.00 HK$3.95 BILLION IND 2016/05/05 26,000 HK$4.90 HK$4.86 CHINA AOYUAN 2016/05/05 1,400,000 HK$1.64 HK$1.59 CHINA WATER 2016/05/05 214,000 HK$3.99 HK$3.93 CITYCHAMP 2016/04/20 65,442,000 HK$1.15 N/A CONSUN PHARMA 2016/05/05 174,000 HK$3.87 HK$3.85 GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/05/05 37,000 HK$8.73 HK$8.70 HARMONICARE 2016/05/05 600,000 HK$6.00 HK$5.86 HYSAN DEV 2016/05/05 350,000 HK$33.20 HK$32.90 SUN HUNG KAI CO 2016/05/05 149,000 HK$4.51 HK$4.50 TIANNENG POWER 2016/05/05 2,584,000 HK$6.20 HK$6.08 For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)