HONG KONG, May 9 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday 18 companies had repurchased their ordinary shares in the market. The following is a table regarding share buybacks: Company Name Stock Code Date of No. of Highest price Lowest price Repurchased Securities per share per share Repurchased --- --- --- --- --- --- ALLIED GROUP 2016/05/06 10,000 HK$38.00 N/A ALLIED PPT (HK) 2016/05/06 500,000 HK$1.45 N/A ASIA FINANCIAL 2016/05/06 142,000 HK$3.93 HK$3.91 BAIOO 2016/05/06 434,000 HK$0.47 HK$0.45 BILLION IND 2016/05/06 22,000 HK$4.90 HK$4.85 CHINA AOYUAN 2016/05/06 2,350,000 HK$1.64 HK$1.59 CHINA NEWCITY 2016/05/06 1,880,000 HK$4.32 HK$4.12 CHINA WATER 2016/05/06 470,000 HK$4.01 HK$3.97 COGOBUY 2016/05/06 1,790,000 HK$10.80 HK$10.56 DINGYI GP INV 2016/05/06 670,000 HK$0.65 N/A GOLDEN EAGLE 2016/05/06 195,000 HK$8.65 HK$8.40 HARMONICARE 2016/05/06 1,000,000 HK$6.05 HK$5.75 HYSAN DEV 2016/05/06 350,000 HK$32.50 HK$32.25 SMI HOLDINGS 2016/05/04 5,000,000 HK$0.74 N/A SUN HUNG KAI CO 2016/05/06 3,013,000 HK$4.60 HK$4.51 SUNLIGHT REIT 2016/05/06 220,000 HK$4.0741 N/A TIANNENG POWER 2016/05/06 1,660,000 HK$6.18 HK$6.04 WING ON CO 2016/05/06 20,000 HK$23.00 HK$22.55 For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)